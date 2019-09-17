Catching Fish on Raystown Lake!

Our Morgan Koziar learned about what’s its like to go on a fishing charter boat on Raystown Lake. She caught up with Captain Kirk Reynolds, who runs Angry Musky Outfitters Fishing Charters out of Lake Raystown to get an inside look of what it’s like to take a trip.

First Captain Kirk taught Morgan about catching live bait before the charter leaves for the day. A large weighted net is thrown to the bottom of the lake along the dock to catch the bait. The charter uses live alewife and shad for bait, which they keep in a well inside the boat to keep them alive.

Kirk gave Morgan a tour of the boat, talking about all of the tools and equipment used for the trips including the fish finder, compass, and rods. Morgan even got to drive the boat, and learned about the Resort at Lake Raystown and the accommodations that are available when you stay on the property. Kirk likes to say “we’re not going fishing, we’re going catching.” And Kirk taught Morgan about what to do when you have a fish on your line, and what they do from there. Angry Musky Outfitters will filet your fish once you get back to the dock, they even provide snacks and drinks for customers during the trip.

If you’re interested in booking a trip on the Angry Musky Outfitters Fishing Charter Boat you can call (814) 280-1344 or visit angrymuskyoutfitters.com for more information.