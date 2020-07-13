CATA fares to return in August with increase

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will once again be collecting fares for rides next month.

Starting August, 1, CATA Bus, CATA Ride, and CATAGo services will no longer be free. The fees for CATA Bus and CATAGo will go up from $2.00 to $2.20. This is the first increase in CATA ride costs since 2017.

Most other CATA passes and fare media will also have a 10% increase.

Youth Pass, Day Pass or CATA Ride fares will stay the same.

CATA stopped collecting fares in March due to Covid-19. Many routes were also suspended, but have since been resumed.

Riders will still be required to wear masks over their nose and mouth.

Monday, WTAJ reached out to CATA asking about any social distancing policy updates… thus far CATA has not responded.