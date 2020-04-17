CATA buses ‘sound the horn’ to honor public transit workers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– Thursday afternoon, transportation companies across the nation sounded out together…honking their horns in two short beeps to honor all essential public transit employees who are still working.

CATA buses in Centre County took part in this “Sound the Horn” event. The goal of this was to raise awareness of the importance of transportation workers who help get other essential workers where they need to go.

“Part of this event is to show that bus drivers are a really an important part of helping to move essential employees and services around to get where they need to go,” said Jacqueline Sheader, Public Relations Manager for CATA.

CATA currently has five community routes running. They are not charging fares for these routes. Riders are asked to enter and exit buses through the rear door.

Starting Monday, per Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s order, all bus riders will need to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.