CATA Bus expanded hours for THON Weekend

During THON, Friday to Sunday, CATA Bus in State College is providing 48 hour service on their blue and white loop routes.

Each route has around 20 stops.

Buses will be picking up and dropping off parents, Four Diamonds families and students every 6 to 22 minutes at the stops.

Students say after staying awake and being on your feet for 48 hours, it’s good to have a free transportation option.

“It’s really helpful, because not just me, but a lot of volunteers and audience members rely on those systems to get us home safe and soundly,” Nicole Bommer, Committee member for THON Dancer Relations, said.

“Those extra hours are-of course they cost us additional man hours, and there’s about 65 personnel hours that are added to the service during the course of those days,” Jacqueline Sheader, Public Relations Specialist for CATA, said.

Some of the stops include Porter Road, University Drive near the Bryce Jordan Center, Beaver Avenue and College Avenue Downtown .