Cat loves dressing up, takes pictures to raise awareness for libraries

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — How often have you seen a cat dressed up like Mrs. Doubtfire? How about Marilyn Monroe? Mister Rogers?

Horatio dressed up like Big Bird to mark the day “Sesame Street” premiered

“He definitely has a larger wardrobe than me,” Lisa Shaffer, from the Centre County Library and Historical Museum said. “He has a fantastic wig collection now.”

Shaffer has been dressing up her cat, Horatio, for years. She designs every costume.

“He always knows when I’m getting ready to do a photoshoot as I like to call it,” Shaffer laughed. “I don’t have to call for him. Half the time he is already right there to do the photoshoot.”

Horatio has been dressed up as former presidents, icons in literature, characters from movies, singers and even athletes.

Shaffer makes almost all of the outfits by hand. She also adds some props before snapping the photo.

Horatio dressed up like the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, to celebrate the city’s birthday

She does all of this to spread the love of libraries, learning and literacy.

“Showing that there are so many opportunities that libraries offer people and they are not just books,” Shaffer explained.

Every Saturday a new picture of Horatio is posted on the library’s social media sites. He has become the “Caturday” star for the library.

“We have people engaging with us from across the country and across the world, which is fantastic,” Shaffer smiled. “It has definitely made people, I think, rethink what libraries are and what they do.”

Horatio seems to be a natural for the camera. Shaffer said he seems to like it a lot.

His motivation could be the extra treats he gets or the attention he’s creating for libraries all over.

Horatio dressed up like an astronaut to promote one of the library’s summer learning programs

“It’s like, hey, I’ve got this library, I can do all sorts of things just by walking in or by going to the online library and accessing their website,” Shaffer explained.

So every Saturday Horatio will continue to be the star of a “Caturday” post because behind all the hats, wigs and costumes, the photos are helping people look a little further into what libraries have to offer.

“I hope that they find something fun, new and engaging about it,” Shaffer said.

Horatio seems to be the perfect spokesperson for the Centre County Library and Historical Museum.

More pictures of the cat are available here.