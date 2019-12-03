Cat Café approved by State College Borough

Businesses on West College Avenue will now be able to keep cats at their locations.

At the State College Borough council meeting this evening council voted for an amendment for a cat cafe ordinance.

The amendment allows a local entrepenuer to open a cat cafe in the Urban Village Zoning district to keep cats up for adoption at their business, including overnight.

During the public comment time, a Penn State professor told council having these animals at a cafe could be therapeutic for college students.

“The effect of animals in their ability to calm students, has been proven time and time again,” Mary Sellar, said. “That’s why a number of universities during finals week will bring in dogs and cats.”

Folks who come to the cat cafe will be able to adopt the cats there. No word on the timeline of the cafe.