ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In an old, Victorian house located in Altoona along Broad Avenue sits the Castle Halloween Museum. It’s a social history museum that has over 35,000 items on display from art, to vintage decor, costumes, advertisements, toys, games and collectible items.

The Castle Halloween Museum is a private museum that runs by appointment only. You can reserve your spot by calling 814-940-1031.

The Castle Halloween Museum is located 2028 Broad Avenue in Altoona.