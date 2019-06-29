CAST hosts Disney’s The Lion King Jr.

Clearfield Arts invites you to come and see the performance of Disney’s The Lion King Jr, July 11-13, 17-20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 p.m., at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre located on Locust Street in Clearfield.

The 60-minute musical, designed for elementary and middle-school aged performers is based on the 1994 Disney film as well as the Broadway Production directed by Julie Taymor.

Under the direction of Mason Strouse, the cast contains 38 students.

Tickets are available online at ClearfieldArts.org, at the CAST office, and at the Box office 30 minutes before each show. Some shows have already sold out.

Refreshments will be available for a donation during intermission. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a nightly chance to win a DVD copy of The Lion King Movie.

For more information, please visit www.ClearfieldArts.org., call 814-765-4474, or find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.