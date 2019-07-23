Cars destroyed by flooding in Pittsburgh

(WTAJ/WPXI) — Heavy rain Sunday evening and early Monday morning caused flash flooding in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County.

Up to three inches of rain fell in some areas, and creeks quickly overflowed their banks, sending fast-moving water into businesses, homes, parking lots, and roads.



The water also downed trees and moved cars and dumpsters around.

Some people had to be rescued, but no one was injured.



Now, cleanup is underway, and emergency teams are out assessing the damage.

The Red Cross is working to help those whose homes were damaged, and they’ve opened a shelter at a local high school.

Some people are still searching for vehicles that were swept into creekbeds by the floodwater.

“Yeah. Cars just got literally washed into the creek and just missing. I have two vehicles, and both of them are totaled,” said Billy Taylor: Penn Hills resident.

“I saw the three cars that I have move about 20 feet to the left and get turned around 360 all three of them,” said Brian Mcnash: Penn Hills resident.

Some roads are still closed because of debris and fallen trees.

The National Weather Service is calling for the rain to move out of the area and clear to partly sunny skies on Tuesday.