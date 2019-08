WASHINGTON (AP) — Beto O'Rourke, his once-soaring presidential prospects in swift decline, returned to El Paso, Texas, to try to help cope with the shootings that killed 20 people. He no longer has the platform of a public office, but he still has his voice.

The former congressman was a persistent presence on his hometown's streets and on news shows Sunday, trying to offer comfort to his community and to lay at least partial responsibility at the doors of the White House.