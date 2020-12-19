Car lands upside down in river

FRANKSTOWN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Police responded to an incident after hearing that a truck landed upside down in the Juniata River.

This happened in Blair Township on River Road near the intersection of Reservoir Drive.

The Geeseytown Fire Department responded to the accident around 8 p.m.They say one person was inside the car but was able to get out.

Geeseytown Fire Chief, Paul Detwiler was first on the scene. As he describes it, he says “you can see the vehicle left the road down here, about 25 to 30 feet, came up to hit the tree and flipped into the water. The water is about three and a half to four feet deep there.”

The scene was cleared about an hour after the accident and no injuries were reported.