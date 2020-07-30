Car hits another driver, crashes into garage in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car crash at 414 5th Avenue in Altoona has left two injured after one vehicle struck another driver before crashing into a garage.

A driver coming through the alley way hit the back right of another car, then continued on and crashed into a garage.

The driver did not lift their foot from the gas pedal, causing the vehicle to catch on fire, according to fire officials. Another adult, a child and a dog were also in the car.

The driver that was hit from behind went into a fence.

According to AMED, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the garage and the passenger of the vehicle that was hit from behind were both transported to the hospital.

The owner of the garage that the first driver crashed into said that the driver was handcuffed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTAJ for updates.