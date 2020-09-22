Car garage catches fire in Johnstown, ruled accidental

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County fire officials determined the cause of a car garage fire in Johnstown as accidental.
The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday at an auto repair shop behind the Sheetz on Coleman Avenue, causing two neighboring apartment complexes to be evacuated.
One fire chief said the fire was caused by a faulty wood burner. No injures were reported during the incident.
