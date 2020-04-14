Car dealerships fighting to be considered essential

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is 1 out of 3 states who are banning auto sales. But a bill to re-open them in the commonwealth is set for Tuesday.

Some car dealerships argue that this is essential business. But others think it’s too much of a risk given the current situation we live in.

Nonessential businesses can be essential for health care providers. Certified Nursing Assistant, Correna Wenner, needs her car to help those in need. It was totaled in a crash on April 1st — in the middle of governor’s stay at home order. “the whole thing is frustrating, you depend on your car. And I’m the only income coming into my house so everyone depends on me. But you’re not supposed to be out and about so it’s hard to ask somebody for a ride… It’s hard,” says Wenner. Because car sales are not essential, she can’t buy a new car right now.

Matt Stuckey, of Stuckey Automotive, is fighting to re-open auto sales for people like Wenner. He says “yes were supposed to limit our travel but we still do need to get to the grocery store, we need to get our basic needs and then we have a whole group of folks in our community that are out there performing essential things that gotta happen.”

Stuckey and other car dealerships have been lobbying to re-open dealerships. House Bill 2370 would allow dealerships to sell vehicles electronically. This will allow, dealerships to sell cars while practicing safety precautions.

But, some disagree. Greg Sloan of Five Star Mitsubishi in Altoona has serious concerns. He says ” I would certainly like to open too, but I want to open when it’s safe. I’m not convinced that its a safe environment yet and I just don’t want to put my people or my customers at risk for the sake of selling a few cars or servicing a few cars.”

If the bill is passed, car dealerships could be open as early as the end of the week.