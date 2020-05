ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police and fire responded to a car wreck on Wednesday afternoon.

This was on 201 East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, near the Kettle street intersection.

An SUV was flipped over and police say a man ended up trapped inside one of the vehicles. They say he was taken to UPMC Altoona.

Crews arrived on the scene around 3:30 and were cleaning up for more than an hour.

Both cars were badly damaged, however, this accident is still under investigation.