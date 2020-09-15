ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person in Blair County has been treated for injuries following a late-morning crash on Tuesday in Altoona.
The crash happened just before noon along Chestnut Avenue, near Martin’s Plaza.
Police, fire and AMED crews were called to the scene and found that two cars crashed into each other.
This crash remains under investigation.
Car crash in Altoona leaves one injured
