Capitol riot arrest list: What we know about charges faced by people identified

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A decade or two ago, it may have been impossible to track down many of the individuals who overran and occupied the United States Capitol on January 6th. The age of social media has given investigators and amateur internet sleuths a trove of images to pore over and match.

As of Tuesday, authorities had opened about 170 investigations into people who potentially committed crimes, according to the Associated Press. That number is expected to grow.

Federal investigators say it will take months for investigators to sort through the available evidence, but some of the people who stood out from the crowd of rioters are already facing charges. Here’s what we know about some of the most visible and notable figures photographed inside the Capitol:

Richard Barnett faces federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property after photos surfaced allegedly showing him occupying the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Richard Barnett faces federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff's Office))
(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office))

Adam Johnson faces three felony counts of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Johnson has been identified as the man seen carrying the Speaker’s lectern during the occupation, according to Nexstar’s WFLA.

Adam Johnson faces three felony counts of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Doug Jensen faces five federal charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He has been identified as the man seen on video leading the mob upstairs inside the Capitol during the riots, according to Nexstar’s WHO.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Multiple media outlets have identified him as the person pictured carrying “zip tie” handcuffs at inside congressional chambers.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.(Getty/Metro Nashville Police Department)
(Getty/Metro Nashville Police Department)

Robert Keith Packer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Nexstar’s WAVY identified him as the man seen wearing a Camp Auschwitz sweatshirt during the riot.

Robert Keith Packer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.(Mug shot courtesy of Western Tidewater Regional Jail)
(Mug shot courtesy of Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state lawmaker who posted videos online showing himself pushing his way inside the Capitol, was arrested Friday by the FBI at his home and charged with entering restricted federal property. He has since resigned his position in the House of Delegates, according to Nexstar’s WOWK.

Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state lawmaker who posted videos online showing himself pushing his way inside the Capitol, was arrested Friday by the FBI at his home and charged with entering restricted federal property (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)
(Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

Aaron Mostofsky, 34, is the son of a New York judge. He will face charges including felony theft of government property — a police bulletproof vest worth $1,905 and a riot shield valued at $265, according to Nexstar’s News Nation.

Aaron Mostofsky appears at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse on January 12, 2021 in New York City, after being arrested for participating in last week's violent rampage at the US Capitol building. - Mostofsky, 34, the son of a New York judge, is the latest of several supporters of the president to be charged over Wednesday's incursion which left lawmakers fearing for their lives. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli was charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct. He’s been identified by the Department of Justice as the man seen wearing horns and carrying a 6-foot spear during the Capitol riot.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli was charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Christine Priola, is accused of knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and unlawful activities on capitol grounds. Nexstar’s WJW has identified her as a former Cleveland-area school employee.

Christine Priola, right, is accused of knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and unlawful activities on capitol grounds(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Josiah Colt has been identified by Boise-area media as the man photographed hanging from the Senate balcony during last week’s riot. Colt has been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, according to KTVB.

A man identified as Josiah Colt hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Klete Keller, 38, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or staying in a restricted area without lawful authority. The three-time Olympic medalist was allegedly spotted on video inside the Capitol.

Three-time Olympic medalist Klete Keller, 38, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering or staying in a restricted area without lawful authority.
(Photo by Getty Images)

Kevin Seefried has been identified by the Associated Press as the man carrying a Confederate flag a in the US Capitol Rotunda. He and his son were charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and degradation of government property, according to the AP.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

