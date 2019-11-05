Candidate Profiles: In-depth interviews with candidates for Centre Co. Commissioner

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–

WTAJ sat down with the four candidates for Centre County Commissioner. The video interviews below highlight each candidate’s background and the issues most important to them.

The candidates were all also asked about hot-button issues surrounding this race: an approved solar array to be installed at the Centre County prison, and a $5 vehicle registration fee for county residents.

Reminder: you have two votes for Commissioner, and you can vote for someone opposite your registered party.

Steven Dershem (R)

Mark Higgins (D)

Chris Exarchos (R)

Michael Pipe (D)