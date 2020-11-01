Cambria school sees positive COVID-19 case

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Starting November 2nd, 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students at Saint Michael School in Loretto will be going from in-class to online.

It’ll only be for 2 weeks and they’ll return on November 16th. We’re told students were sent home on Thursday evening after a student and mother tested positive for COVID-19. Administrators say the school and the Basilica of Saint Micheal the Archangel will be undergoing cleaning. The diocese says that in-person education will continue for grades kindergarten through 5th grades.

Those who attend masses and other activities within the basilica are instructed to reach out to the parish for direction.