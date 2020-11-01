Cambria school sees positive COVID-19 case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Starting November 2nd, 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students at Saint Michael School in Loretto will be going from in-class to online.

It’ll only be for 2 weeks and they’ll return on November 16th. We’re told students were sent home on Thursday evening after a student and mother tested positive for COVID-19. Administrators say the school and the Basilica of Saint Micheal the Archangel will be undergoing cleaning. The diocese says that in-person education will continue for grades kindergarten through 5th grades.

Those who attend masses and other activities within the basilica are instructed to reach out to the parish for direction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss