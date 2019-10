PORTAGE TWP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Ebensburg have charged a South Fork Borough woman for an indecent assault that reportedly occurred two years ago.

Tracy Lee Gaunt, 34 was charged after police were contacted on August 19, 2019, about an indecent assault that happened sometime in 2017 to a known victim.

According to the report, charges were officially filed on Thursday, October 17. Gaunt, unable to post $40,000 bail, was placed in the Cambria County Jail.