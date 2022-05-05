CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Reade Township Wednesday.

One person was sent to Altoona hospital following the stabbing that occurred around 5 p.m. May 4, according to Cambria County 911. The incident happened at the 100 block of Sunset Boulevard.

The severity of their injuries has not yet been released.

AMED, Hastings EMS and state police all responded.

The incident remains under investigation, and state police said they would release more information as more details become available.