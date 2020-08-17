Cambria County receives funding for water, sewer projects

Sergeant Angela Mariani of the Point Park University police walks through the water that is flowing from a fire hydrant while the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority flushes the lines along the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures of high eighties in the region for the day. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over $1.14 million in state funding has been secured for six critical water and sewer projects in Cambria County, according to Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria).

The projects were funded through grants from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The Commonwealth Financing Authority is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The following projects will receive funding:

Jackson Township Water Authority: $325,000 to extend water service to the Jackson Township Business Park.

$325,000 to extend water service to the Jackson Township Business Park. Croyle Township Water Authority : $291,500 for a waterline extension project to provide clean drinking water to residents with low-quality well water.

: $291,500 for a waterline extension project to provide clean drinking water to residents with low-quality well water. Gallitzin Borough Sewer and Disposal Authority: $195,000 to help replace water lines.

$195,000 to help replace water lines. East Taylor Municipal Authority : $174,750 for equipment to improve water quality for 1,000 customers.

: $174,750 for equipment to improve water quality for 1,000 customers. Central Mainline Sewer Authority: $81,532 for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

$81,532 for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant. Portage Borough Municipal Authority: $76,438 to help fund repairs to the borough’s water source.

“These state grants go a long way in helping our local communities. Grant funding for projects and programs helps to prevent or lessen local tax hikes that would otherwise be needed to cover the costs,” Burns said. “These grants not only save us money by helping fund these projects but also contribute to our economy by paying local workers’ wages and purchasing materials from local businesses.”