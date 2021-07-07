Cambria County man charged for burglary of tobacco store

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was charged with two felonyl counts of Burglary and Criminal Trespass as well as multiple counts of a misdemeanor of Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Mischief and Drug Paraphernalia after he robbed a tobacco store for lottery tickets, police say.

Matthew Greene, 35, of Twin Rocks, broke into Smokers Square on 1104 West High Street, on July 4. Police respnded to a burglar alarm that went off early in the morning. At the scene they saw that the front door and a sde window were smashed in. After looking at survailance cameras, police saw Greene take lottery tickets and then he fled.

Police then went to another convenience store nearby and learned that Greene was recently in the store and cashed a $100 lottery ticket. He then proceeded to buy two large drinks and a pack of cigarettes, then he left towards a hotel.

Upon further invsitgation, Greene was then arrested at his hotel room. Police saw the lottery tickets matchig the description of the stolen ones in a trash can as well as glass drug paraphenelia.

Greene remains in Cambria County Prison with a monetary bail set at $70,000. He currently has a preliminary hearing July 27.