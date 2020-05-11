Cambria County man behind bars after stealing vehicle

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Cambria County man is behind bars after police say he stole a vehicle.

30-year-old Robert Bender from Johnstown was stopped by police after an automatic license plate reader alerted them the Jeep Liberty was stolen.

Police say Bender was already facing theft charges from this past April when he stole items from a vehicle in the West End section of Johnstown.

He also had a warrant for violating his parole

Bender is now facing additional charges including receiving stolen property.