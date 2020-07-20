Cambria County hosts virtual arts festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Arts Center of Cambria Couty (CACCC) is hosting a virtual arts festival in lieu of its 2020 Log House Arts Festival that had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
The virtual arts festival will be held on Sept. 1 – 30 on the center’s website. It will feature hand-crafted vendors with a wide variety of items, including but not limited to jewelry, pottery, rugs, crafted wood and decor and furniture.
The website will also have information for the public to contact the vendors and purchase the items on display. The virtual format is free for all participating vendors.
As disappointing as it was to have to cancel the in-person 2020 Log House Arts Festival this year, safety is always the top priority for the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s board of directors and staff. We hope our community will opt to participate in the VirtualARTSfestival and support the wonderful artisans that they enjoy at the Log House Arts Festival! Next year’s 50th anniversary celebration of the Log House Arts Festival will be a festival like no other, and we can’t wait to see our vendors and community come together again.Angela R. Godin, Executive Director