Cambria County hosts virtual arts festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Arts Center of Cambria Couty (CACCC) is hosting a virtual arts festival in lieu of its 2020 Log House Arts Festival that had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The virtual arts festival will be held on Sept. 1 – 30 on the center’s website. It will feature hand-crafted vendors with a wide variety of items, including but not limited to jewelry, pottery, rugs, crafted wood and decor and furniture.



The website will also have information for the public to contact the vendors and purchase the items on display. The virtual format is free for all participating vendors.