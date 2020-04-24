Johnstown Doctor charged in patient’s death

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday, Attorney General Shapiro announced the arrest of a Cambria County doctor for his role in the death of a former patient.

Dr. Richard Green, of Windber has been charged with one count of drug delivery resulting in death, one count of delivery by practitioner in violation of controlled substances, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and related charges.

Shapiro reports that an investigation revealed that on May 28, 2018, a patient of Dr. Green was found dead in a hotel. Autopsy andtoxicology reports showed that she died of acute drug toxicity caused by Oxycodone, Alprazolam, and Quetiapine, all prescribed by Dr. Green.

A review of the victim’s medical history showed she had a histry of overdoeses but Dr. Green reportedly failed to take any steps to address her addiction. The investigation shows that Green had treated the patient, learned she was a recovering alchoholic, had mental health issues, and had overdoes four times prior to her death.

Three of the overdoses were reportedly from substances that Dr. Green prescribed, the fourth was from heroin.

Despite his knowledge of these incidents, Dr. Green continued to provide the victim with highly addictive drugs with fatal consequences when used together.

“The defendant was trusted by his community to use his position as a physician to save lives, but instead, he stands charged for prescribing his patient a fatal cocktail of drugs despite knowing of and enabling her history of drug abuse,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Communities across Pennsylvania are being ravaged by the opioid crisis that is being fueled by people like Dr. Green. My Office will continue to hold individuals accountable who recklessly put the lives of others at risk for profit, wherever those individuals are found.”

The arrest was conducted by Special Agent Al Rivardo of the Medicaid Fraud Control Section, and Narcotics Agent Matt Massaro of the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Baxter. This investigation is ongoing.