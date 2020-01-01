California gym gets creative with specialized workouts

(CBS) — According to the CDC, 40 percent of Americans are obese, yet only 20 percent have fitness club memberships.

Marin Austin spoke with a new studio in Pasadena, California, that’s getting creative with specialized workouts.

This treadmill-only class in Pasadena, California, is helping participants take their running to the next level.

“If we’re asking someone to push at a level 2, it’s an endurance pace. Everybody has a different endurance pace,” said Misa Dugally: Co-founder of Stride.

Misa Dugally is the co-founder of “Stride”, a start-up exercise studio with customers ranging from 10 to 90 years old.

“Absolutely, anybody can do it,” said Dugally.

For $28 per session, runners line up for a one-hour class, lights out, music blasting everyone starts together.

Participants say the class makes running easier.

“The road is a hard surface, and it took its toll on me, I had a major knee surgery, I lost a large piece of cartilage after running two marathons in one year,” said Paul Casey: Runner.

Stride uses specialized treadmills. They have a soft, curved surface.

“These individual rubber-slats, that have all the shock-absorbing ability, very different than a belt on a treadmill,” said Dugally.

A coach is standing by to correct mistakes.

The race to the finish line has competitors, orange theory and equinox gyms offer treadmill classes at similar price points a price millions are willing to pay to stay in shape.

The average person can burn over 550 calories jogging for an hour.