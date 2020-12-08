Butter sculpture canceled for 2021 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The popular butter sculpture at the Pennsylvania Farm Show has been canceled for 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The Farm Show had been altered to a virtual show, but the butter sculpture was originally scheduled to make a virtual appearance, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as the reason for canceling the virtual attraction.

“While we are heartbroken to have to cancel popular features of our annual Farm Show, we simply cannot afford to compromise the health and safety of our staff, the sculptors who would have to travel to Harrisburg, and those involved in recording and broadcasting virtual events,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

The focus of the farm show will be providing educational virtual stories and pre-recorded videos, according to Redding.

The annual butter sculpture is sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE). ADANE CEO Rick Naczi said while the organization is disappointed that the sculpture has been canceled, the safety of their neighbors and the community is of the utmost concern.

“Everyone will miss viewing the butter sculpture in 2021 because it is a creative way to highlight the state’s hardworking dairy farmers. However, we will explore other opportunities to highlight the importance of dairy to the state’s economy and the real enjoyment by consumers during the Virtual PA Farm Show,” Naczi said.

THE LATEST