Busted with drugs hidden in underwear: two charged in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Johnstown men are facing drug charges after they hid methamphetamine and suspected ‘dope’ in their underwear on Nov. 13, according to police.

Anthony Cobaugh, 18, and Kareem Green, 24, are facing multiple drug-related charges.

Police said they saw a red vehicle with an inoperable taillight traveling on 7th Avenue at 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 13. Cobaugh and Green were passengers in the backseat of the vehicle.

According to the report, police detected a marijuana odor emitting from the vehicle and Green said that he had recently smoked marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle gave police consent to search the car. During the search, police discovered one digital scale and two hypodermic needles, according to the report. Both Green and Cobaugh told police that they did not know about the needles or scale.

After being taken into custody and transported to Altoona Police Department, police searched Cobaugh and found seven grams of methamphetamine in his underwear, according to the report.

Police also found drugs in Green’s underwear: one baggie of a gray powder substance (one gram,) one baggie of white powder(two grams), and one baggie of marijuana (four grams).

Green told police that the white powder was “dope” and the gray powder was “real dope.”

Cobaugh and Green are both being held in the Blair County Prison.