Businesses recover from 3-week shutdown

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Even though the shutdown came to an end, businesses are left picking up the pieces to recover.

If there’s one thing that local business owners have learned this year, its survival, and the past 3 weeks have shown that businesses are getting used to closing their doors.

Owner of Mikes Court in Altoona, Mike Luciano says “it’s been a time where although it’s been difficult, you’ve been thankful for what you have.”

Luciano is one of over 1000 business owners who utilized the help of the Blair County Chamber of Commerce, whose membership increased over the recent shutdown.

President and CEO of the Blair County Chamber of Commerce, Joe Hurd says “it bothers me that people think that because business people are letting people know how challenged they are that people are coming to the assumption that businesses are complaining and they shouldn’t be because people have health challenges as well.”

Congressman John Joyce says new legislation in reopening the paycheck protection program will allow businesses to access more funding. Joyce says “these small businesses are struggling and for them to have those resources, having faced just coming out of the restrictions that were created by the commonwealth, the closing of these restaurants, we’re able from a federal level to reauthorize them. “

Luciano has used many avenues of extra funding and although things could have been better, he’s glad he got the help. He adds “you never know whats enough because right now we’re in a situation where you have clientele where a lot of your clientele is 60 and over, people are starting to know people that are sick, or in the hospital or passed away.”

The Blair County Chamber of Commerce encourages community members to continue supporting small local businesses as they get back on their feet.