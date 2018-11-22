Business

AP Top Business News at 11:23 p.m. EST

Posted: Nov 22, 2018 12:00 AM EST

Updated: Nov 22, 2018 12:00 AM EST

Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers Nissan board fires Ghosn as chairman following arrest A holiday miracle? Stores try to cut down on long lines Asian stocks fall on risks, while US closes for Thanksgiving Dolce&Gabbana goods pulled in China over alleged insults UK's May faces more criticism for post-Brexit ties text Home affordability watch: price tags in midsize metros Italy to press on with budget, asks EU sanctions be delayed China rejects US hacking report ahead of Trump-Xi meeting The Latest: Renault acting chief seeks to calm market nerves

