Business

AP Top Business News at 2:17 a.m. EST

Posted: Nov 27, 2018 12:00 AM EST

Updated: Nov 27, 2018 12:00 AM EST

GM cuts jobs in response to present costs, future innovation Union clings to GM plant in area where Trump promised jobs United Technologies is breaking into 3 independent companies Asian shares rise despite Trump's latest talk on tariffs Australian court approves media merger between Nine, Fairfax Malaysian resort company sues Disney, Fox over theme park Trump rejects key conclusion of US government climate report FDA says it will overhaul criticized medical device system Apple to tutor women in tech in bid to diversify industry Proposed changes on Medicare drugs create winners and losers

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Videos

Latest News

Stay Connected