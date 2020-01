HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (CBS) — The newest star on the Hollywood walk of fame belongs to Burt Ward!

Ward was honored on Thursday in Hollywood.

Burt Ward is best known for his role as ‘Robin’ in the 1960’s version of Batman with Adam West.

Ward was joined by a few famous faces like Maria Menounos and Kevin Smith.

Ward’s star was placed right next to his crime-fighting friend, Adam West.

Ward became the 2,683rd star to be dedicated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.