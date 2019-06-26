Burns issues statement regarding the passage of the 2019-2020 state budget bill

State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria County issued a statement regarding the passage of H.B. 790, the state’s general appropriation bill.

As a fiscally conservative Democrat, I supported this no-tax-increase budget that gets back to the basics by putting more money into education, It’s not just about spending more; it’s about spending smarter, so the dollars actually get into the classroom. Every child in every school deserves to feel safe and this budget increases funding for school safety.
While I would have liked to see the surplus go back to the taxpayers, this was a budget compromise I support.”
 

-Frank Burns: (D) State Representative Cambria County

