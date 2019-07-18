Burns encourages victim service providers and child advocacy centers to apply for funding

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns wants to alert victim service providers and child advocacy centers of a grant opportunity. It will support their efforts in meeting the needs of children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse.

This funding originates from Act 1 of 2013, also known as the Endowment Act. It directs the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to expand the monetary penalty imposed on the Pennsylvania State University by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to aid victims of child sexual abuse in the Commonwealth.

Approximately $500,000 in funds are available along with a total of ten grants, with a maximum amount of $50,000 are anticipated to be fueled through this initiative.

Applicants for these grants must visit https://www.pccdegrants.pa.gov/Egrants/Public/OpenAnnouncements.aspx and choose Endowment Act-CAC’s & Victim Service Providers

The deadline to apply for is August 16.