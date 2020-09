ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The opening day for the new Burlington in Altoona is now rescheduled for Oct. 2.

The department store originally planned to open its doors on Thursday in the Park Hills Plaza. It is expected to bring more than 50 jobs to the area.



Once doors are opened, employees and customers will have to follow safety and social distancing procedures. This is no word on what caused the opening delay.



The store will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.