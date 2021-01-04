Burglary reported at bait trailer in Blair County, charges filed

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police say an Altoona man burglarized a self-serve bait trailer in Blair County.

Rex Strayer III, 27, was arraigned Saturday on a warrant from November where state police accused him of burglarizing a self-serve bait trailer in Frankstown Township on Aug. 31.

Police said Strayer broke and tore out a plywood wall in the trailer to get to a bucket that held money from self-serve bait customers. Surveillance cameras and Strayer’s tattoos led to his arrest, according to the charges.

Strayer is currently awaiting the outcome of a misdemeanor theft case from August of 2020 and he is on probation after pleading to lesser charges in theft-related cases in 2019, according to online court records.

