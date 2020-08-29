Burgi’s Low Life Riders holds 17th annual charity ride

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle rally Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

BLAIR COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Burgi’s Low Life Riders 17th Annual Charity Ride will kick off on Sept. 6.

The charity ride will benefit children in Blair County with special needs. This is not an escorted or organized ride.

Face masks will be required at the event and social distancing will be enforced. Sanitation stations will be available on site.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Roundhouse Harley Davidson on 2626 Route 764 in Duncansville.

The opening ceremonies begin at 11:10 a.m. and kickstands are up at noon. The ride concludes at Brush Mountain Sportsmen’s Club.

Brush Mountain will have a dinner and live bands at the conclusion of the ride.

Registration is $20 per rider or passenger. The registration includes a meal at the after party and free beer. A cash bar will be available for wine and liquor purchases.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.