Burgers, key lime pie among 4th of July eating competitions

Competitive eaters in Key West, Florida gobbled down a sweet treat during the Mile-High key lime pie eatin’ contest.

Wearing a shiny silver costume, pie eating contestant winner, David Johnson, devoured a whipped-cream-topped 9-inch key lime pie in just 58.2 seconds, beating over 24 other contestants in the contest.

Johnson won by planting his bearded face in the pie and coming up only for air. He was awarded the key lime pie 2019 champion belt.

Contestants were forbidden to use their hands in the messy competition, but were offered safety goggles to keep whipped cream and pie filling out of their eyes.

The key lime pie eating contest has become a July 4th mainstay in Key West since its inception in 2013.

In Hawaii though, 25 people took on the “Wolfgang’s Steakhouse burger challenge!!”

The burger-eating event is new, but it drew a big crowd at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel this fourth of July.

Each contestant had ten minutes to eat five half-pound burgers.

“I thought it would be easier but it’s big burgers that’s why, half-pounders…I would do it again, it was all good fun. And plus was free!” Walter woods | Burger Brawl contestant

The winner: Army soldier Edgar Ventura.

He finished all five burgers in 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

He gets a trophy, $250 cash and a $250 gift certificate to Wolfgang’s.

All funds raised go to the Wounded Warrior Project.