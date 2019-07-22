Bull-riding police officer

KILGORE, TX (CNN) — A noise complaint turned into a wild ride for a police officer in Texas.

Officers found out there was a house party going on saturday night at a home in Kilgore, Texas, that was featuring a mechanical bull in the backyard.

One officer then decided to try the bull out.

He managed to stay on it for almost thirty seconds, before falling to the matts.

In the end, the officers told the partygoers to keep the noise down before they left.

But the police department also joked on facebook that the bash wouldn’t be that memorable if the officers hadn’t shown off their bull-riding skills.