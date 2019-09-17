Bryce Jordan Center to host 2020 Olympic Wrestling Trials

University Park, Pa- During Saturday’s Penn State home football game against the University of Pittsburgh, it was announced that the Bryce Jordan Center will be the site of the 2020 Wrestling Trials… to make the U.S. Olympic Team.

The trials will take place this upcoming spring on April 4th and 5th, and decide which U.S. wrestlers attend the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Former Nittany Lion wrestlers Bo Nickal, David Taylor, Zain Retherford, and Nico Megaludis are expected to return to the BJC to compete in the trials.