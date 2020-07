SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on Route 4008 (Beam Church Road) over Spring

Run Bridge in Jenner Township is scheduled to begin on July 29.



The bridge will be closed and a 8.5 mile detour route will be implemented for a period of 8-10 weeks. The detour route will follow Route 4008, Route 985, Route 30 and Route 4013.

Work is expected to be completed by October.