CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some drivers in Centre County will soon have to plan on using a detour as bridge preservation work will begin on Thursday in College Township.

The bridge, which is used by more than 3,300 drivers daily, spans spring creek on Elmwood Street in the Lemont area of State College.

The detour will follow Pike Street and Route 26 until the repairs are completed.

It’s estimated to reopen at the end of August.