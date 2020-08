CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One community will rededicate a bridge to honor a local war hero.

The Route 219/ Route 322 bridge over the railroad tracks in Brady Township will be renamed the Lance Corporal Clyde Gontero bridge on Saturday.

Gontero graduated from Dubois Area High School in 1965 and served in the Marines until he was killed in action during the Vietnam war.



The dedication takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Salem United Methodist in Luthersburg.