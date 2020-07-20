Brewery that survived prohibition making changes to survive coronavirus pandemic

ST. MARYS, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A St. Marys brewery that survived prohibition is making changes once again to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 by Peter Straub. He came to the United States from Germany at just 19-years-old with a passion for making beer.

The business is one of the oldest and most historic breweries in America, which means it has seen and survived a lot.

From 1920-1933 prohibition took effect. It was a controversial time for the beer industry because you weren’t allowed to make it.

The Straub family started producing a special malt syrup and near beer. They also had a dairy farm where they made milk, butter and cream to stay afloat.

“I’m sure they thought the prohibition was pretty rough when you have beer in your veins and all of a sudden it’s against the law to make it,” William Brock, President & CEO of Straub Brewery, said.

Fast forward about 100 years and the business sees another trying time.

The coronavirus pandemic changes the way the brewery does business, but just like during prohibition they make the best of the situation. They even created the Straub Salute, a commemorative label that honors our local heroes working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Penn Highlands Community Nurses.

“Everybody sacrificed through this and the label is just a commemorative label to say thank you,” Brock said.

Straub Brewery has had to overcome many challenges throughout it’s 148 years, but to this day it’s still brewing in its original location.

“I don’t know what the new normal will be, but we’re really optimistic,” Brock said. “We’ve been blessed as a company so wherever it takes us we feel like we are going to land on our feet and things are going to be just fine.”

The commemorative labels are placed on bottles that are for sale right now.

The lager style beer will be sold in 12 packs and only available at the Straub Brewery Retail Beer Store and in the Visitor Center and Tap Room.