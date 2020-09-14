UPDATE: Altoona police searching for active shooter

ALTOONA, Pa. —Police are searching for an active shooter in Altoona. Police say five people including two juveniles were involved in an argument and one woman was shot in the arm.

The incident occurred near the Greenwood Sheetz on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard. The female who was shot was taken to UPMC Altoona for her injuries. Police have blocked off the intersection of Bellmeade Drive and Dartmouth Lane as they search for suspect(s).

People nearby tell us they heard three gunshots while others say they heard six. Police say they’re in the process of pulling surveillance video from Sheetz and the Motel located across the street.

