Warm “First Night” Expected

Over 12,000 people are expected over the course of New Year’s Eve at State College Borough’s “First Night” event in South Allen Street.

The event is taking place from noon through 11 P.M. on Tuesday.

It includes both indoor events, like concerts, ice skating, comedy performances and dance classes, as well as outdoor activities like a 5K run and ice carvings.

Even though warm temperatures are predicted, volunteers say they’re not worried about the popular ice sculptures melting.

“It sounds like a perfect “First Night” to me, there’s no rain, there’s no bad weather if you’re gonna’ travel to State College, from someplace else, they’re all easy drives, and it’s going to be cool enough for the ice sculptures to hold up,” Steve Sampsell, volunteer for “First Night”, said.

Rick Bryant, Producer for “First Night”, says if families are concerned, they should come early in the day to see the ice sculptures.