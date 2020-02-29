PA State Trooper shot conducting traffic stop

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot early Saturday morning while conducting a traffic stop in Guilford Twp., Franklin Co.

The officer is reported to be in stable condition after being taken to an area hospital.

According to a release, troopers initiated a traffic stop at the 1400 block of Lincoln Way E. Guilford Township after suspecting 20-year-old William Ransom, of Chambersburg PA to be driving under the influence.

An altercation occurred between Ransom and the troopers during a standardized field sobriety test. While attempting to place him into custody, Ransom pulled out a gun and shot one of the troopers.

Ransom was taken into custody without further incident.

