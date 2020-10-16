Evacuation order lifted following gas leak report in Bellefonte

UPDATE — Police have lifted an evacuation order in Downtown Bellefonte after reports of a gas leak.

Officials say the gas leak was in the area of West Manchester Lane and South Spring Street. Columbia Gas workers are on scene working on a sewer line. The leak was reportedly caused by a two-inch plastic gas mainline.

Gas to the line has been shut off which stopped the leak. Workers expect the repairs to be complete within an hour or two. Three customers in the area were impacted by the gas shut off.

The Borough has lifted their evacuation order and reported that residents can now safely return to their homes.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are ordering people to evacuate the area of Downtown Bellefonte after reports of a major gas leak.

Officials say the gas leak is in the area of West Manchester Lane and South Spring Street. Roughly hundreds of residence within a one-mile radius of this area are being asked to evacuate until further notice.

The Borough also announced that the town will be blocked off and urged the public to not enter until the leak has been fixed.

It is unclear how long it will take to repair the leak. WTAJ will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.