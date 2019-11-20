Cutting Edge Styles & Careers at Altoona Beauty School

Whether you’re looking for a new do or a new career, you can find what you need at Altoona Beauty School. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the school learning about all of the different programs and services that are offered at the facility. Linzi Biesinger owns Altoona Beauty School and works as an instructor herself. She’s worked in cosmetology for many years and has seen the industry change a lot throughout her time working. Altoona Beauty School has programs in cosmetology, aesthetics, nail technology, and a teacher training program. The school also offers continued education programs for licensed professionals that want to further their education to learn about the latest and greatest new techniques and trends in the industry. Linzi says to be successful in the industry, students should have personality because of how much the business relies on interaction with the public.

Becca Westphahl is an aesthetics instructor at Altoona Beauty School. Becca demonstrated a lash extension service which is a very popular service at salons. The aesthetics program teaches students about the health and science behind skin, they learn about full body waxing, tinting, eyelash extensions, and facials. Becca says she loves teaching people and watching them grow and become the best professionals that they can be.

Jen Wilt is a nail instructor at the school. The nail technology program teaches students about spa manicures, spa pedicures, E-filling, gel nails, acrylics, nail art, and paraffin waxing.

Janessa Reddish is a nail student at Altoona Beauty School. Janessa travels 2 hours to come to the school from Northumberland County. She says when she toured the school, she knew it was the right fit for her. Janessa loves to experiment with nail art, she even created a nail marble creation on her own nails using acetone and polish.

Students can learn a beauty essentials six week makeup course. Students learn how to apply corrective makeup, natural makeup, fashion makeup and glam makeup. After completing the course, students become certified where they join the union of professional makeup artists.

The public can receive services at the student salon for a fraction of the cost that they’d pay at a salon. For more information on the services and course offered at Altoona Beauty School visit altoonabeautyschool.com or call (814) 942-3141.